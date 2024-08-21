Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4044 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Wilmar International Stock Performance
Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.
Wilmar International Company Profile
