Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4044 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

