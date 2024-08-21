Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $187.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $152.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

WWD opened at $153.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 63,881.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 60,687 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Woodward by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

