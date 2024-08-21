WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$254.50.

WSP opened at C$224.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$216.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$214.64. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$174.39 and a 52-week high of C$230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The company has a market cap of C$27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

