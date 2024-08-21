Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 161,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 37,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Xander Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$922,350.00, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

