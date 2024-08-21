Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Yatsen updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Yatsen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of YSG opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yatsen from $4.70 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

