Zentry (ZENT) Price Hits $0.0166

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Zentry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $95.92 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,692,285,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,794,380,851 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,692,100,891.149946 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01621553 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,173,109.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

