ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a dividend payout ratio of -61.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to earn ($2.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -45.3%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 538,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,940. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.