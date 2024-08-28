2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 47,000 Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 47,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,507.70.

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 25,500 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$16,065.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 597,500 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$328,625.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 1,000,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,000.00.

Freegold Ventures Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Freegold Ventures stock opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$330.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.