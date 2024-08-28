43,488 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GeneDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get GeneDx alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,575,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WGS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 18,304 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $377,245.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,923,509 shares in the company, valued at $60,253,520.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 18,304 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $377,245.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,923,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,253,520.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 752,948 shares of company stock worth $24,336,375. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $940.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.