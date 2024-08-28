489 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $439.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

