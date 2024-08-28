A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $837.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

