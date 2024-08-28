A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $837.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.06.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on A-Mark Precious Metals
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than A-Mark Precious Metals
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.