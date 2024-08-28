Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2 billion-$11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.3 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY24 guidance to 2.00-2.50 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of AAP opened at $49.15 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

