Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $150.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on A. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $140.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.