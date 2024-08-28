Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Price Target Cut to GBX 17.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 17.50 ($0.23) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ANIC stock opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £58.60 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.61. Agronomics has a 52 week low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.01 ($0.18).

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

