Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.90.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total value of C$786,433.60. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total value of C$786,433.60. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total transaction of C$440,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,254 shares of company stock worth $2,382,312. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$26.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.15.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.1395548 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

