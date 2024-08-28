Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alarum Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Alarum Technologies stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,229,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the second quarter worth $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 172.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,489 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alarum Technologies by 3,652.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

