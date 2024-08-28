Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 2,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,048% from the previous session’s volume of 100 shares.The stock last traded at $28.98 and had previously closed at $28.81.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 223,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
