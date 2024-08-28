Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

