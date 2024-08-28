Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $167.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

