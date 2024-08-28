Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $2,628,000.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 239,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 84,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

