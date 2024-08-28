Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev Trading Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

