AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 5,460 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

