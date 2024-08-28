AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $107.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

