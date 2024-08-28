Analysts Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $116.00

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,475 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.