Analysts Set Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) PT at $23.04

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.04.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GOEV
Canoo Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Canoo
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.