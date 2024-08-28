Analysts Set Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) PT at $23.04

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Canoo has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

