Analysts Set Expectations for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

Get TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – William Blair raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $120.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,012,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,955,000 after acquiring an additional 330,277 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,476.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 140,230 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 274,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34,256 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.