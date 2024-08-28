Analysts Set FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price at $2.88

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Get FuboTV alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FuboTV

FuboTV Stock Performance

FUBO stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. FuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $539.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.78.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. FuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $389.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuboTV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FuboTV

In related news, Director Neil Glat purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of FuboTV by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 4,461,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuboTV by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,742,780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of FuboTV by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,005,002 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.