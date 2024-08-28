Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $4.33

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1,034.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 339,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $8,642,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 8,234,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 822,149 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.