Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $378.00

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 434.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $349.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.16 and a 200-day moving average of $349.28. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

