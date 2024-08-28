Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price at $70.75

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

