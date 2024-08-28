Analysts Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Price Target at $323.29

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.29.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $352.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $355.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.