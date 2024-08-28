Analysts Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target at $102.33

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

UMB Financial Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $104.08 on Monday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $105.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $69,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $275,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMB Financial news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $69,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,846 shares of company stock worth $2,785,719. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,954,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,196,000 after acquiring an additional 111,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

