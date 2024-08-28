Analysts Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT at $29.75

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Veracyte Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,990.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,782.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $30,990.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,782.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,195. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 2,331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 168.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

