Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) PT at $300.21

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.21.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $288.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $201.03 and a 52 week high of $288.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.