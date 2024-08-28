Analyzing Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) & Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) and Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Ipsos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.57% 65.80% 10.51% Ipsos N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ipsos pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ipsos pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 2 7 0 2.60 Ipsos 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Booz Allen Hamilton and Ipsos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus target price of $156.56, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Ipsos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Ipsos shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Ipsos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $10.95 billion 1.84 $605.71 million $4.60 33.86 Ipsos N/A N/A N/A $1.90 34.30

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Ipsos. Booz Allen Hamilton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ipsos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Ipsos on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Ipsos

(Get Free Report)

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation. It also provides audience measurement, automotive and mobility development, brand health tracking, channel performance, corporate reputation, creative excellence, customer experience, healthcare, innovation, Ipsos MMA, Ipsos UU, market strategy and understanding, observer, public affairs, social intelligence analytics, and other specialist services, as well as research methodologies, such as device agnosticism, programmatic sampling, and digital face-to-face interview. In addition, the company offers online and mobile integrated services and device agnostic solutions that include online surveys adapted to laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and qualitative research services, as well as operates Ipsos.Digital, a do-it-yourself platform. Further, it provides artificial intelligence and data science solutions that develops and provides analytical tools based on data science, machine learning, big analytics, and modelling; and behavioral science and neuroscience solutions, as well as operates Ipsos Knowledge Centre for teams and clients. Ipsos SA was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.