Analyzing VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT)

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) and VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and VNUE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment -0.23% -3.08% -0.67% VNUE N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment $1.11 billion 0.06 -$35.40 million ($0.05) -25.80 VNUE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and VNUE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VNUE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alliance Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alliance Entertainment and VNUE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A VNUE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%.

About Alliance Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About VNUE

(Get Free Report)

VNUE, Inc. operates as a music technology company. It provides a suite of products and services that monetize music for artists, labels, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. The company also offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network. In addition, it provides Soundstr, a music identification and rights management cloud platform that track and audit public performances of music; and offers collectible products, such as CDs, USB drives, and laminates. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.