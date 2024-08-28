Andrea R. Lindell Sells 831 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chemed Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHE opened at $567.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.24. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chemed

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,970,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

