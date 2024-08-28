Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

