Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $96.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

