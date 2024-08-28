ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.27.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.