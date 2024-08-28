Ardent Health Partners, LLC’s (NYSE:ARDT) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Ardent Health Partners’ (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 27th. Ardent Health Partners had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $192,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ardent Health Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $17.27 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

