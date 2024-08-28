Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 25,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 42,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $510.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $56,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,946,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,709,000 after buying an additional 119,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arrow Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

