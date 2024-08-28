Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Get Ashland alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.