Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $29.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

