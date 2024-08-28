Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $32.19 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

JPM stock opened at $218.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $626.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $219.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.