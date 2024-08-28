Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

AESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 969,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 25,716 shares valued at $513,205. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

