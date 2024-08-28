Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 8,898 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $47.96 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.