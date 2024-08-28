Aurora Mobile (JG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.08.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

