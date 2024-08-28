Autoliv, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ALV)

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $101.46 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $235,996,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Autoliv by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after acquiring an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

