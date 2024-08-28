Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $269.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

